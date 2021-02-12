Phillip Moore, age 64, of New Market, passed away Wednesday, February 10, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Grace Moore; father and mother-in-law, Kyle and Isa Bell; and brother, Robert Lynn Lanston.
Updated: February 13, 2021 @ 5:38 am
