Phyllis Barry Knight, age 97, of Jefferson City, TN, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Life Care Center of Jefferson City. She is survived by her only son, Lon “Lonnie” Barry Knight of Jefferson City., TN. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl H. Knight; parents, Harrison and Grace Harmon of Naples, FL; brothers, Wallace Capps Barry III (Ruby) of Norfolk, VA, George Frederick Barry of Mountain City, TN; Thomas Edward Barry (Ethel) of Pensacola, FL; and sister, Doris Lillian Woods (Robert) of Knoxville, TN. She was a lifetime member of Talbott Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Jefferson Memorial Gardens with Rev. Tammy Greene and Rev. Joshua Gibson and Rev. Dr. Howard Shipley officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Talbott Cumberland Presbyterian Church, PO Box 116, Talbott, TN 37877. Special thanks to the staff of Life Care Center of Jefferson City, who we consider extended family, for their exceptional care for the last eight years. Arrangements by Farrar Funeral Home in Jefferson City.
Most Popular
Articles
- On the front lines
- East, again, takes district championship over Lady Patriots
- Robert W. Chambers, III
- Dandridge man dies snorkeling in Florida Keys
- Jennings rewrites record book, JCHS girls win another IMAC track title
- JCHS boys second in IMAC track championships
- Lakeway softball stays alive with win over Boyd Buchanan
- Director removes student suspension over flag display
- Ayala strikes twice, Patriots top MoWest to reach district semis
- Patriots eliminate MoWest in district, play Monday
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.