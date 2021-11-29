Rachel Etherton Moore, age 91, of Dandridge, TN, passed away Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at her home.
She was the daughter of the late Ben and Bessie “Miller” Etherton and was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Moore, Jr.; sons-in-law, Don Younk and Clark Patterson; granddaughter, Tracy Teall; several brothers and sisters.
