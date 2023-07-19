Ralph E. Eslinger, age 80, of Strawberry Plains, passed away Friday, July 14, 2023, at Jefferson Memorial Hospital. Ralph was born January 17, 1943, in Jefferson County, son of Ralph T. Eslinger “Jack Rock” and Ruth Oakes Eslinger. He was married to the love of his life for 48 years, Anita Sue Alexander Eslinger. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and a longtime member of Holston Baptist Church where he loved attending. Gene enjoyed reading his bible. Gene operated Roadside Market for 17 years and then worked for 33 years as a dispatcher for Walker Trucking. He also served as a Jefferson County Commissioner for 8 years in the 6th district. Preceded in death by his wife, Anita Sue Alexander Eslinger; parents, Jack Rock and Ruth Oakes Eslinger; siblings, Charles Eslinger, Sue Houser, James “Jady” Eslinger and Billy Eslinger. He will be greatly missed by his son, Mark Eslinger; grandson, Dylan Eslinger; siblings, Betty Jo Heath, and Maxine Britt; sister-in-law, Shirley Eslinger. The funeral will be held on Friday, July 21, 2023, at Holston Baptist Church, 1012 Andrew Johnson Highway, Strawberry Plains, TN 37871 at 7 p.m. with Pastor Toby Downey officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the funeral from 5-7 p.m. Family and friends will gather at Eastview Memorial Gardens on Saturday, July 23 for an 11 a.m. graveside service with military honors. Fielden Funeral Home is honored to serve the Eslinger family.
