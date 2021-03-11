Ralph Elder, of Dandridge, passed away March 9, 2021 at the age of 85. He was a member of Dumplin Baptist Church and active in his adopted church, Deep Springs Baptist Church. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army and long-time employee of KMC and Allied Signal. He left a lasting impact of love on family and many friends. He was known for his love of working with horses and especially showing them at horse shows, where he met many of the friends that he still has. He also loved working on motors and helped many people when they had a problem. He was the type of person that loved helping others when asked or when he saw the need. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Myrtle Lindsey Elder; son-in-law, Derek Thomas; parents-in-law, Jake and Rozella Johnson Miller; brother, Charles “Charlie” Elder, and brother-in-law, Dean Hodge. Ralph is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 62 years, Dramah Elder; children, Carolyn Elder Thomas, David (Kristy) Elder; grandchildren, Brittany (Dakota) Cogdill and Collin (Emily) Elder, and the light of his life, great-granddaughter, Matti; sisters, Georgia Hodge, Catherine (Ronald) Shepherd, and Betty (Willard) Loveday; sister-in-law, Donna Elder and several nieces and nephews who loved him dearly and loved it whenever they got to be with him. He is definitely going to be missed by everyone who knew him, especially his family. He put his special touch on all of our lives. Mr. Elder will lie in state from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Friday, March 12, 2021 at Deep Springs Baptist Church. A funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. with Reverend Brock Webster and Reverend Chad Chambers to officiate. The interment will be held on Saturday, March 13, at 11 a.m. at FM Johnson/Deep Springs Cemetery. Arrangements by Farrar Funeral Home, Dandridge.
