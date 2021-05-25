Ralph Eugene Lamb, age 73, of Talbott, TN went home to be with his Savior on Monday, May 24, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family.
He was a lifelong dairy farmer with his brothers, Hugh and Paul, for many years. Ralph was a devoted student of the Bible with a vast amount of knowledge that he always shared. He was active in Talbott Cumberland Presbyterian Church and taught Sunday School there. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and while stationed in Turkey was privileged to visit the Holy Land which was a highlight of his life. He loved animals and had a talent for being able to fix anything that tore up. He also enjoyed woodworking and was happy to give the things he made to family and friends.
