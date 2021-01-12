Ralph Nelson Campbell, Jr., 70, passed away December 31, 2020, at Jefferson Memorial Hospital, Jefferson City, Tennessee of complications from Covid pneumonia and a pre-existing lung condition. Ralph was born in Trenton, New Jersey, to Edith and Ralph Campbell, Sr. and was the third of four children in a tight knit family. His family moved to Saint Petersburg, Florida, in 1953. Ralph attended Pinellas County schools, graduating from Saint Petersburg High School in 1968. He served honorably in the USMC during the Vietnam War, from 1969 to 1971, graduating from Parris Island as a PFC and reaching the rank of corporal while serving as a machine gun instructor during his last year of active duty.
In 1974, Ralph met the love of his life, Cheryl Dauphin. The couple married and had two daughters. In 1978 a move to Morristown, TN, he began a career in several restaurant management jobs. Attending Carson-Newman College and graduating in 1986 with a degree in Business Management, Ralph left the restaurant business, and went to work for Golden Rule Insurance Company. This necessitated a move to northern Ohio for six years. Longing to return to Tennessee, Ralph then went to work for Pyramid Life Insurance Company, and happily retired in 2005 as a Vice President of recruiting.
