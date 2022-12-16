Randy Charles Rippetoe, 58, of Jefferson City, TN left this life for his heavenly home December 14, 2022. Randy was born April 8, 1964 to the late L.C. Rippetoe and Betty Rippetoe.
He began a long-life career with the Hardee’s brand in 1980. He worked his way from an hourly employee to Regional Vice President. Randy enjoyed cooking, traveling, coin collecting, antique cars and of course spending time with his family. He was a long-time member of Nina Baptist Church.
