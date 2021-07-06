Our beloved brother, Randy passed away peacefully Saturday afternoon, July 3, 2021 at UT Hospital in Knoxville.
Randy is survived by his big brother, Rick Warren (spouse, Jeanine Warren, children, John and Becky), little brother, Victor Warren (son, Joseph Warren) and his sissy, Vicki Warren Cunningham (spouse, Clay Cunningham); son, Andy Warren and daughters, Amie King-Murphy and Misty Dawn Moore and their children; Kathy Lindsey his girlfriend; many other relatives and friends who loved him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.