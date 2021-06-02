Ray Melvin Wright, age 72, of Morristown, passed away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
He was a member of Jefferson City Church of Christ.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon hours. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 78F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: June 3, 2021 @ 8:21 am
Ray Melvin Wright, age 72, of Morristown, passed away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
He was a member of Jefferson City Church of Christ.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.