Ray Richard Gann, age 86, of Strawberry Plains, went to be with his Lord and Savior Monday, February 6, 2023, at his home.
Ray was retired from Asarco Mines where he served as president of the local 700 for 22 years. He was also a part-time employee of the UT event staff working all sporting events for 50 years. He was a member of the Tennessee State Labor Council and a longtime member of Holston Memorial Baptist Church.
