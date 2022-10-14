Raymond Boyd “R.B.” Hillard, Jr., age 83, of Strawberry Plains, passed away early on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at Sacred Grounds Hospice House.
R.B. was a member of Paw Paw Hollow Baptist Church. He retired from the U.S. Air Force as an E7 Master Sergeant with the 134th Air Refueling Group (SAC) serving at the McGhee Tyson Air Force Base. R.B. had thirty years of combined military service serving in the U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, and the Air National Guard. R.B. was an automobile mechanic by trade. He worked for Farris Motors in Jefferson City for about nine years. He also owned R.B. Hillard’s Garage and Used Cars on Asheville Highway. R.B. enjoyed NASCAR, car shows, drag racing, yard sales and flea markets. He was always looking for anything dealing with cars and garages. He won several trophies for drag racing in his younger years.
