Raymond Cameron, Jr., age 74, of Dandridge, TN passed away on July 17, 2022.
He was a loving dad, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was an employee of TVA for more than 30 years.
Updated: July 18, 2022 @ 9:58 pm
