Rebecca Josie Gunter Kazura

Mrs. Rebecca Josie Gunter Kazura, age 53, of Dandridge, passed away suddenly Monday morning, February 6, 2023 at her home. She was a blessed art teacher at Northview Academy in Sevierville, TN. The family will host an informal Celebration of Life Service at Nina Baptist Church, 641 HWY 113 White Pine, on Saturday, March 25, 2023 from 1pm-4pm.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.