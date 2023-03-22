Mrs. Rebecca Josie Gunter Kazura, age 53, of Dandridge, passed away suddenly Monday morning, February 6, 2023 at her home. She was a blessed art teacher at Northview Academy in Sevierville, TN. The family will host an informal Celebration of Life Service at Nina Baptist Church, 641 HWY 113 White Pine, on Saturday, March 25, 2023 from 1pm-4pm.
Most Popular
Articles
- The rise and fall of Tennessee’s ‘lost county’
- Developments slated for 417
- Lady Patriots rally for Carter’s first victory
- Lakeway pads early lead in first road tilt
- Emmert’s faith leads to Milligan
- Jefferson City’s Mad Ox House to open this weekend
- Following the ‘Great War Trace’
- Public Notices | Thursday, March 16, 2023
- Franklin is ‘Jefferson Countian of the Year’
- Patriots shut out Dobyns-Bennett
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.