Rev. Albert Richard (Dick) Baumgardner, age 83, of Washburn, went to be with his Lord Friday morning, September 30, 2022 at Jefferson City Health and Rehab.
He was a retired minister of the Gospel and a former pastor of Cedar Ford Baptist Church serving for 32 years; a graduate of Carson-Newman University and Southern Seminary. He served in and retired from the U. S. Army and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He had 22 years of service with the Army, the last two years, he served as security for Air Force One. He also served seven years of duty with the Fairfax County, Virginia Police Department.
