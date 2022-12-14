Rev. Alex Allen Phipps, Sr.

Rev. Alex Phipps, Sr. of New Market, TN was called to be home with Jesus on December 11, 2022 at Jefferson Memorial Hospital. He was born on January 15, 1954 at Jefferson Memorial in Jefferson City.
He was united in marriage to his devoted wife, Connie on December 29, 1995. Reverend Phipps was a devoted faithful member at Youngs Memorial AME Zion Church. He served on the following boards: Men’s Booster Ministry, Evangelistic Ministry, Pastors Appreciation, Social Service and Political Action and State of Church, and District Studies. He completed all his conference studies and served as a pastor for 13 years at Belmont AME Zion Church in Dandridge and at Young’s Temple AME Zion Church in Morristown for three years.
