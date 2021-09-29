Rev. Garrett Bell, age 77, of Morristown, went to Heaven Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare Systems due to Bacterial Peritonitis from previous surgeries.
You could hear Garrett every Sunday morning on the Fellowship Hour, a WMTN broadcast, that his father, Rev. Garnie Bell started in 1970; Garrett took over in 1987 and remained faithful to it until his passing. He was a long time member of Northside Missionary Baptist Church; sang with the Northside Trio; and pastored Roe Junction Missionary Baptist Church. He was a builder, electrician, plumber, and everything in between all those and was at the beckoning call to anybody that needed him. He was a veteran of the US Army and above everything he was a soldier for the Lord.
