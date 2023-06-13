Rev. Thomas Edward Underwood, age 88, of Jefferson City, TN passed away on June 13, 2023 at Serenity House in Morristown, TN.
He was born on September 25, 1934 to James Edward Underwood and Lillie Cannon Underwood. Tom was a member of First United Methodist Church in Jefferson City. Tom served in the U.S. Navy in his early years and traveled around the entire world. He earned three master’s degrees in his life: a master of Divinity, a master of Social Work, and a master in Education. He pastored in several United Methodist Churches over the years. He retired from Jefferson County School System.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.