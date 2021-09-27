Reverend Hollis Gerald Hodge went home to be with his Lord and Savior on September 24, 2021 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center. He was born March 1, 1940 in Strawberry Plains, TN.
He was united in marriage to his devoted wife, Mariealana, on September 9, 1962. Rev. Hodge was a loyal and faithful member of Goode’s Temple A.M.E. Zion Church. He served as Pastor of Mt. Zion of Cullowhee, NC, New Zion of Newport and Young’s Memorial in New Market for almost 30 years. He also served as Chairman of Finance Committee for Asheville District and Conference Studies for Blue Ridge Conference.
