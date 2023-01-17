Richard L. Donahoo, age 83, of Dandridge, TN passed away on January 15, 2023 at Charter Senior Living in Jefferson City.
He was a retired boilermaker, an Army Veteran, and a lifelong farmer.
Updated: January 17, 2023 @ 8:57 pm
