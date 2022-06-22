Richard Ralph Steinaway, 71, of New Market, Tennessee, died on June 8, 2022 at Fort Sanders Hospital from a ruptured brain aneurysm. Born August 9, 1950, in Ann Arbor, Michigan, he was the son of Waldo and Mary (McLaughlin) Steinaway, who preceded him in death. On April 7, 1979, he was united in marriage to Patrice Marie Armstrong Tremblay, who survives.
Rich was a residential and commercial contractor, the ultimate handyman, he was always willing to help family members and friends on house projects or simple repair jobs. He was a wood craftsman and restored many old houses with his wife throughout the years. He enjoyed photography, dancing (especially to The Rolling Stones), music and was an avid shell collector. Rich served in The United States Navy in the Vietnam War on the Coral Sea. He was a graduate of Chelsea High School (1968). He received his Associate of Arts Degree from Cabot College, Hayward, California, in Parks Technology (Park Ranger) with a minor in Horticulture (1979). He was a member of the American Legion Post 0113 in Jefferson City. Every person that met Rich adored him. Beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend; he will be missed for his infectious laugh, brilliant smile and fun-loving spirit.
