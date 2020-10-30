Robert 'Bob' Charles Gregory, Sr.

Bob passed away peacefully after a brief battle with lung cancer at the age of 76, in his home in Knoxville, TN on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Bob was born in Middlesboro, KY on October 12, 1944.
He is the son of the late Ward and Pauline “Garrett” Gregory. Bob was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Daniel and Jack Gregory; sister, Lucy Gregory Crawford and an incredibly special nephew, Jonathan Craig Crawford. He was also preceded in death by special parents, Kate and Woodrow Turner of Pennington Gap, Virginia.
