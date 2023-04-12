Robert “Bob” Lloyd Stevens, 81, passed away in his home early Monday, April 10, 2023. Bob was a 27-year resident of Baneberry, TN. Prior to living in Baneberry, Bob and his wife, Sally lived in Dayton, OH.
Bob would have been married to his wife, Sally Lehman Stevens, 60 years on May 18. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Leona Stevens; his brother, Donn Stevens and his beloved dog, Duke.
