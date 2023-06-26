Robert “Bob” Thomas Mabe, Sr., age 90, of Jefferson City, walked peacefully home with Jesus on Friday, June 23, 2023. Bob was surrounded by his loved ones.
Preceded in death by his loving wife of 69 years, Joyce Ann Mabe; son, Michael Mabe; siblings, Ruby, Edith, Earnest, Britton, Rusty, Nancy, Dorothy and Inez; grandsons, Conrad Breeden and Baby Christian.
