Robert “Bobby” Lee Fields, age 88, of Strawberry Plains, passed away Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at Jefferson Park Nursing Home after a brief illness.
“Bob” or “Bobby”, as known by family and friends, was raised in Maynardville, before starting a life and family with his wife, Opal in Strawberry Plains, after leaving the Army. After retiring from AT&T, he enjoyed restoring old cars and trucks, and volunteering to help raise money for the Children’s Shriners Hospital.
