Robert C. Roop gained the fulfillment of his hope in Jesus Christ on September 5, 2020.
He was 89 years old. Bob was born in February 1931 to Paul and Virgie Roop. After honorably serving his country in the US Air Force, he worked for Raytheon Missile Systems, Magnavox, and retired from the Tennessee Valley Authority as an instrumentation technician. In December 1953, Bob married Bessie McPherson, and they raised three sons, Cliff, Daryl, Jeff and one daughter, Teresa. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Spring City, TN, at the time of his death.
(0) comments
