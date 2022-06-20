Robert Hampton Morgan (Bob), 85, of Jefferson City, passed away June 17, 2022. A devoted and supportive husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend to many, Bob grew up in White Pine, the favorite brother of his five older sisters. He was vice president of the Morristown High School graduating class of 1954, and a proud member of the football team. He actively helped organize reunions for the class for decades. After four years in the Air Force including service in Korea, Bob graduated from UT College of Pharmacy, where he met his future wife, Judy in their class of 1963 and had a 30-year career in pharmaceutical sales with Eli Lilly. He was a serious UT sports fan, a regular at Neyland Stadium for 50 years and often on the road to see the Vols play. A lifelong believer, Bob was a faithful member of West Hills Baptist Church, Knoxville and First Baptist Church, Dandridge. He served as deacon and volunteer for many years, most recently coordinating church services on site at Jefferson Park in Dandridge, where he received skilled care in his last weeks.
Bob is survived by his wife of 58 years, Judy Buterbaugh Morgan; daughter and son-in-law, Kelley Morgan Broome (Ben); son, Bill Morgan; grandchildren, Guy Morgan Broome and Maddie Morgan; sisters/brothers-in-law, Carol and Donnie Hearn, Kay and Ricky Vantrease; nieces and nephews, Betty Jane Black, Becky West, Warren Gooch, George Taylor, Mark Williams, Edward Rhyne, Paul and Johnny Vantrease, and Rob Hearn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.