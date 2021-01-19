Robert Jack Harrison, age 45, of Dandridge, TN passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021 at his home. He was born September 7, 1975 in Knoxville, TN.
Rob was a 1993 graduate of Jefferson Co. High School and was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
Updated: January 20, 2021 @ 7:27 am
