Robert L. “Bob” Hux of Strawberry Plains, TN, passed away November 17, 2021 at 90 years of age. He was a member of First Baptist Church Strawberry Plains, TN and a Korean War Veteran. He retired from Berkline Corporation in Morristown, TN. Bob was preceded in death by his parents Elmer and Cleda Hux; sister, Joanne (Hux) Howard; and granddaughter, Tiffany (Lockhart) Eldridge. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Jewell (Brooks) Hux; daughters, Debbie (Bob) Berry, Patti (David) Lockhart, and Paula Hux; grandchildren, Kevin (Tiffany) Eldridge, Tyler (Lasha) Farrar, Casey (Daniel) Green, and Taylor (Cassie) Farrar; great-grandchildren, Ilee and Avery Eldridge, Keegan and Braxton Green; nephew, Tony (Beth) Howard. Funeral services will be held at First Baptist Church of Strawberry Plains, TN on November 28, 2021. The body will lie in state from 1-3 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 3 p.m. A military graveside service will be held November 29, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery with VFW Post #5266 officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to Cards for Christ Ministry at First Baptist Church or TCSC Thompson Cares. In consideration of the health and safety of all those attending the service, Farrar Funeral Home strongly encourages all CDC guidelines be followed, including the use of face masks. Arrangements by Farrar Funeral Home in Jefferson City.
