Robert Lynn “Rob” Toby, age 63, passed away peacefully at his home on November 9, 2020. He was born on August 26, 1957. Rob was a member of True Life Church. Preceded in death by his parents, James and Stella Toby; brothers, Barron and Ron Toby; sisters, Sandra and Barbara Toby. He is survived by his wife, Debbie Franklin Toby; son, Jimmy (Jesika) Toby; grandchildren, Renesmee, Raiden, Kaiden and Konrad Toby; brother, Bill (Sue) Toby; sister-in-law, Wanda Toby; uncle, Connie Toby; mother-in-law, Juanita Franklin; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Body will lie in state from 12 noon until 4 p.m. on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Farrar Funeral Home. On Thursday, November 12, 2020 the body will lie in state at True Life Church from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. prior to the funeral service at 1 p.m. with Rev. Jimmy Inman officiating. Graveside interment service will follow the funeral service at Jefferson Memorial Gardens. In consideration of the health and safety of all those attending the services, Farrar Funeral Home strongly encourages all CDC guidelines be follow, including the use of face masks. Arrangements by Farrar Funeral Home in Jefferson City.
