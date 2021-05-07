Robert W. Chambers, III, pastor of Reidtown Community Church, passed away unexpectedly on April 30, 2021 at the age of 49.
Robert was pastor of Reidtown Church for over 13 years, but attended Reidtown for most of his life. His service to God was not taken lightly, and he longed for the day that he could sit at the feet of Jesus. He loved his church family dearly and they loved him. The children of the church were his pride and joy. Robert also worked at AT&T for 23 years, as a cable repairman, spending most of his time in Sevier County.
