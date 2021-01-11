Robie Brown Bencho, age 91, of Jefferson City, TN passed away peacefully on January 8, 2021 at Morning Pointe Hamilton East in Ooltewah, TN. She was born on July 19, 1929 and raised in McEwen, TN.
Robie graduated from UT School of Nursing in Memphis, TN. While in Memphis she met her future husband, Dr. Stephen Bencho who was attending Southern College of Optometry. They were happily married for 65 years. After raising her three children she decided she wanted to go to work at her husband’s office managing all aspects of his optometry practice. The patients adored her, and she adored them. She was a member of the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Morristown, TN. She loved playing bridge with her special friends for many, many years.
