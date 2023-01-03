Rodney C. Smith, Sr. was born to Ralph Smith and Nevona on August 27, 1956 in Knoxville, TN and was called home on November 25, 2022.
Affectionately nicknamed Grasshopper, he went on to graduate from Austin East High School in Knoxville on August 5, 1975. After graduating high school, Rodney went on to serve in the United States Army beginning December 1, 1975 and was honorably discharged on September 8, 1987. Living most of his adult life in the D.C., Maryland, Virginia area, he then went on to graduate from Strayer University with a B.S. in Medical Health Administration on June 15, 2015. Rodney worked in the insurance industry for 20 years before accepting a position as patient advocate of a military medical facility. Afterwards, he worked as a team step with the education and training at Joint Base Andrews before retiring on October 31, 2022.
