Rodney Keith Davis, age 72, of Talbott, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022 at Serenity Hospice House. He was a loving husband, father, pappaw, and great-pappaw and will be dearly missed. He was preceded in death by his son, Bradley Davis; and parents, Fred and Virginia Davis. He is survived by his wife of thirty-three years, Ronda Davis; daughters, Emily (Brandon) Jarnigan and Jerica Simpson (Aaron Gibson); grandchildren, Ocyin (Nic) Borodach, Lexy Davis, Lu Jarnigan, Reese Jarnigan, and Henry Gibson; great-grandchild, Indigo Borodach; brother, Hubert (Kathy) Davis; sister, Donna (Aubrey) Greeson; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 6–7 p.m. Thursday, August 11 at Westside Chapel Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Travis Webb officiating. Family and friends will meet at 11 a.m. Friday, August 12 at Ebenezer Methodist Church Cemetery for graveside services. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to Serenity Hospice House: 421 N. High Street, Morristown, TN 37814. Arrangements by Westside Chapel Funeral Home in Morristown.
