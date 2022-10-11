Ronald C. “Ron” Lindsey, 78, of Valdosta, Georgia, died on Thursday, October 6, 2022, in Raleigh, NC. Born in the Piedmont area to the late Mack Lindsey and Minnie Maude Varnell Lindsey, Ron grew up in Jefferson Co., TN and graduated from Maury High School in 1962.
Soon after high school, Ron joined the U.S. Marine Corps. In the Marines he was a cryptographic technician and served two tours in Vietnam. Ron also won Marksmanship Awards during his tours which led to a lifelong enjoyment of shooting sports and activities. His last station in the Marines was in Albany at the Supply Depot and while there, he met the former Shirley McCranie from Moultrie. Ron and Shirley were then married in September of 1968.
