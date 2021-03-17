Ronald Duane Spire, age 87, of Dandridge, Tennessee went home to be with his Lord on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. He was a member of French Broad Church of the Brethren where he had served as pastor for several years. He also had served churches in upper East Tennessee, Virginia and North Carolina. He retired from Knox County Schools as a teacher in 1998. Most of those years were at Carter Elementary. He also taught in Johnson City, TN and Silver Spring, Maryland. Along with his wife, Shirley, he was a district executive in the Southeastern District Church of the Brethren for 12 years.
He was born to Glenn and Laura Struble Spire in Bryan, Ohio on November 30, 1933. He was a lifelong learner who loved to read and learn. He graduated from Bryan High School, Manchester College, Bethany Theological Seminary, East Tennessee State College and the University of Tennessee for a doctorate in education. Ron had many interests. He enjoyed playing the piano at home. He occasionally sang solos in church. He loved reading all sorts of non-fiction books, including biographies, historical accounts and current Christian works. He loved the outdoors and mostly enjoyed working outside. He was well known for trimming bushes, mowing and raking leaves. He had a sly, dry wit and a huge grin that will be greatly, greatly missed.
