Ronald E. “Muss” Trent passed away peacefully April 18, 2022 in the early morning at Morristown Hamblen Hospital.
He was preceded in death by parents, Grant Harvey Trent and Betty Lucille Pratt Trent; brothers, Lowell “LG” Trent, George Trent (Ruby) and Wilburn Trent.
He is survived by his sister, Betty Jane Trent; sister-in-law, Louise Trent; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 24 at Strawberry Plains United Methodist Church, 3173 W. Old A.J. Hwy., Strawberry Plains, TN 37871, with a “Celebration of Life” service at 4 p.m. officiated by Reverend Doug Jennings.
Cremation arrangements by Fielden Funeral Home in New Market.
