Ronald “Ron” Finley, age 67, of New Market, finished his race and went to meet his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on May 11, 2021, at The University of Tennessee Hospital after a brief illness. Ron was born on November 25, 1953. Ron was a member of New Market Baptist Church, where he was an active deacon and co-director of the Trail to the Empty Tomb with his wife. Ron was the owner of the family business, Saf-N-Kleen and KIC Sales for 34 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Gladys (Jenkins) Finley. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Rebecca “Becky” Finley; son, Nicholas “Nic” and daughter-in-love, Brittney Finley; grandchildren, Desmond Ford and Ollie Lee, all of New Market, Tennessee; siblings-in-law, Bonnie and Lloyd Solomon, Ralph and Sylvia Frazier, Sandy and Bill Covert, Fred and Miriam Frazier; nieces, Donna Frazier, Kerri Lee Finley, Emilee Frazier; nephews, James Frazier, Justin Frazier, Clancy Covert, and Collen Covert and several cousins. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ron’s favorite charity, Tennessee Baptist Children’s Home, P.O. Box 2206, Brentwood, TN 37024 or Holston United Methodist Home for Children, 404 Holston Drive, Greeneville, TN 37743. Funeral service 6 p.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021, at New Market Baptist Church with Dr. J.W. Taylor officiating. Interment 2 p.m. Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Jefferson Memorial Garden. The family will receive friends Saturday from 4-6 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Fielden Funeral Home, New Market is in charge of arrangements.
