Ronda Renee (Hartsock) Davis, age 65, of Talbott, passed away Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at Serenity Hospice House surrounded by her family after a lengthy battle with ovarian cancer.
She was born in Kingsport, TN to Ray and Doris (Welch) Hartsock on August 28, 1957. She grew up in Northeast Tennessee with her three brothers, Ricky, Randy and Robbie. She was a life-long, proud southerner and unwavering Vol for life. Ronda was a natural redhead and had a lively personality to suit it. She met and married her loving husband, Rodney, in 1989. Their love for each other was endless.
