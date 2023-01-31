Roy Douglas Womble, age 71, of Jefferson City, passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023.
Roy served many years as an electrician, plumber and appliance repairman, to so many residents in Jefferson and Grainger Counties.
Updated: January 31, 2023 @ 7:49 pm
