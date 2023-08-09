Ruby Irene Young, age 90, of Bedford, TX, formerly of New Market, passed away on Sunday, August 6, 2023. She was born May 16, 1933, in Knoxville, Tennessee. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Young; and a granddaughter. She is survived by her daughters, Carol Bennett of Bedford, Texas, and Teresa (Tom) Hammond of Madison, Alabama; 7 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren. Graveside service 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at Jefferson Memorial Garden with Dr. J.W. Taylor officiating. The family will receive friends Monday from 5-7 p.m. at Fielden Funeral Home in New Market. Fielden Funeral Home is honored to serve the Young Family.
