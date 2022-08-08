It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Russell “Glenn” McGaha, who went to be with the Lord at 10:57 p.m. on August 5, 2022. He was born on August 11, 1943 to Fuller and Lela McGaha in Dandridge, TN. He retired from Ball Corporation after many years of dedicated service. He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Bernice Gorrell, Robert “Bob” McGaha, Donald “Don” McGaha; nephew, Keith Gorrell, and niece, Mary Gorrell. He is survived by sister, Betty Thornton and nieces/nephews, Travis McGaha, Gail Carr, Anthony “Tony” McGaha, Carla Hancock, Nancy Gorrell, Barry Thornton, Lesha Thornton, and Sheila Gray. He is also survived by his beloved dogs BJ and Lady, who will continue to be cared for by family. Glenn had a strong Christian faith and was very involved with the church during his lifetime. He enjoyed life to the fullest and loved golfing, bowling, and travelling. He could tell wonderful stories of his travels, especially to the Holy Land. He was passionate about animals and walked frequently around the neighborhood with his canine companions. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Humane Society of Jefferson County (822 Epco Drive, Dandridge, TN 37725). A private memorial service will be held by his family at the Chestnut Hill Cemetery. Family and friends may sign the guest register online at: www.manesfuneralhome.com
