Samuel R. Colley, age 78, of Jefferson City, TN, passed away on May 11, 2021. He was retired from ASARCO. Preceded in death by daughter, Kristi Colley; parents, Sam and Willie Colley; step-mother, Ruby Colley; grandmother, Julie Daniels. He is survived by his wife, Viola Colley; daughter, Susan Colley; sisters, Darlene Alvis and Melinda (Ed) Hinton; brothers, Michael Colley and Terry Colley; sisters-in-law, Ruby Smith, Polly Mayes, and Freida Patterson; brothers-in-law, Lee Bishop, Charles (Shirley) Patterson; several nieces and nephews. Military graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, May 14, 2021 at Westview Cemetery with Rev. T. H. Ferrell officiating and military honors by V.F.W. 5266. Body will lie in state from 12 noon until 2 p.m. prior to the graveside service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to C.A.R.E. Animal Rescue, 310 Landfill Road #3436, Jefferson City, TN 37760. In consideration of Covid restrictions, the family requests that no food be brought to the home. Farrar Funeral Home, Jefferson City is in charge of arrangements.
