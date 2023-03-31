Sandra Bowman Purkey, age 61, of Jefferson City, TN went to her eternal home on March 31, 2023 at her home.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, wife, daughter and friend. Sandra spent her life taking care of everyone in her life, always serving others and caring more for others than herself. She loved Christ and knew where she would live eternally.
