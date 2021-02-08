Sandra Brinkley, age 69, of New Market, TN went to be with Jesus on Sunday, February 7, 2021.
She was a member of Lebanon Baptist Church and retired CNA with several home health agencies. Sandra was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She never met a stranger, was always ready to help anyone in any way and opened her home to all. She was known as “Mamaw, the Candy Lady” at Lebanon Baptist Church.
