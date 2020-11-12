Sanford Eugene Fielden

Sanford “Gene” Eugene Fielden, age 93, of New Market, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. He was a member of New Market Methodist Church and later attended New Market Baptist Church. Gene was the owner of Fielden General Store and Fielden Funeral Home in New Market. He, along with the Farrar family, served their community by donating ambulances to help start the Jefferson County Ambulance Service in 1972. Gene was also a U.S. Army Veteran and served on the County Commission for 12 years. He enjoyed raising beef cattle on the family farm. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Elden Leigh Fielden; parents, Horace and Ida Fielden; and sister, Ula Robinson. He is survived by his son, Rick (Debbie) Fielden; grandchildren, Brad (Megan) Fielden and Sarah (Matt) Farris; great-grandchildren, Paisley Farris, Piper “Phyllis” Fielden, Jase Farris, and Wilder “Floyd” Fielden. Graveside service 2:00 PM Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Westview Cemetery with Dr. J.W. Taylor and Dr. Greg Lindsey officiating. Mr. Fielden will lie in state Saturday from 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM at Fielden Funeral Home in New Market.
