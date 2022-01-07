Sarah Jane Shrader, age 71, of New Market, left this world suddenly on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, after a valiant battle with heart disease. She was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend.
She loved spending time with her family, was an avid hobbyist gardener, enjoyed traveling and seeing the natural beauty across our great country, and was a very active member in her church.
