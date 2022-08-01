Sarah Lynn Williams, age 30, of Jefferson City, passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
Due to cystic fibrosis, Sarah had a double lung transplant in 2017. She was also a member of the Vanderbilt Transplant Buddies.
Updated: August 2, 2022 @ 9:43 am
