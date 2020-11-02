Sarah R. Wine Webb, age 83, of Dandridge, TN passed away Saturday morning, October 31, 2020 at Jefferson Park of Dandridge.
Sarah was a faithful employee of the government offices of Jefferson County for 45 years having served in the County Clerk’s office for 25 years and was elected and served 20 years as Register of Deeds. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Dandridge and will be remembered for her sweet kind spirit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.