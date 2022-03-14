Scott Samuel Davis, 50, of Newport, passed away on Sunday, March 13, 2022. He attended Reid Town Church, and was employed by Appalachian Electric Co-Op. He was preceded in death by his uncles, Tommy Davis, Gene Davis and Ervin Davis, Claude Ledford, Sammy Ledford, and Joe Ledford, grandparents, Williams Milus Davis, Lillie Mae Davis, Frank and Polly Ledford. He is survived by his wife, Heather Davis of Newport, daughters, Ivey Mae Davis, Alina Ann Davis, all of Newport, son Jeremy (Brittany Mariah) Ball, of Morristown, parents, Sam and Lucy Davis of Newport, brother, William “Bill” (Marsha) Davis of Newport, sister-in-law, Lacey Harness of Morristown, nieces and nephews, Kim Shepherd, Eugene Taylor, Audrey Davis, Madison Davis, Skyler Hyde, and Diamond Hyde, uncle, Beacher (Sally) Davis, of Morristown, aunt Jane Davis of Newport, also other family and friends. A memorial service will be held 2:00 pm Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Reid Town Church. Family and friends may sign the guest register online at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
